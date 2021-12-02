Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after purchasing an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,089,000 after purchasing an additional 58,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,066,000 after purchasing an additional 119,862 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NVS opened at $79.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $178.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

