NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Short Interest Down 29.3% in November

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.74. 23,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $76.99.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other NRx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Robert Besthof sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $470,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 18.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRXP. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,407,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

