Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.50

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $55.35, with a volume of 1042960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 163,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $9,027,418.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,810 shares of company stock valued at $22,617,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.