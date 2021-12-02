NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,754,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 172.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after buying an additional 477,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,893,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,224,000 after buying an additional 395,900 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,592,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,678,000 after buying an additional 137,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,017,000 after buying an additional 130,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.