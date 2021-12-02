NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.730-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

NASDAQ NUVA traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,633. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.38.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuVasive stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

