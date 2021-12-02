Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Up 88.3% in November

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the October 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1,717.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

NVG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 247,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,827. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $18.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

