Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,283 Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 793,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,088,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,377,000 after purchasing an additional 756,829 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,903,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,404 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after purchasing an additional 111,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

