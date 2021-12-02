Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,448 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Medical were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 98.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 316,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 156,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,078,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 309,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

RMTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Rockwell Medical from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.98.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 106.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

