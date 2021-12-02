Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,147. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 159.4% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 31.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 107.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

