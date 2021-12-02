Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,600 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 512,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of JPS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.43. 8,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,140. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $10.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
