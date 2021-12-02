Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,600 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 512,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of JPS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.43. 8,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,140. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $10.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 20.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 146,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,061,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55,794 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

