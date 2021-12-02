NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.38

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.38 and traded as high as C$6.58. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$6.19, with a volume of 4,971,713 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVA shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 1.63.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

