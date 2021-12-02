NuWave Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 73.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $764,271 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $185.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $202.71.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

