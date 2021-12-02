NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 301 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,793,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,918,000 after purchasing an additional 463,275 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU stock opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day moving average is $105.55. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

