NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Thomas D. Eckert Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,404.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5,026.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,999.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,875.20 and a 12-month high of $5,410.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $65.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,399.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of NVR by 266.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.
