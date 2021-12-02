NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Thomas D. Eckert Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,404.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5,026.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,999.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,875.20 and a 12-month high of $5,410.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $65.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,399.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of NVR by 266.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

