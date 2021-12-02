NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.77. 21,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $152.93 and a fifty-two week high of $234.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.84.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

