O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on OI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. FMR LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051,501 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 750,910 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,696,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after acquiring an additional 637,795 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.49. 12,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,348. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

