Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 307 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 82,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.61.

NYSE QSR opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

