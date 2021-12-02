Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Invests $358,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Amundi bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,666,000 after purchasing an additional 519,393 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,735,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $318.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.79 and its 200 day moving average is $306.09. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.29.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.