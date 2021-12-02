Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trims Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $2,302,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $2,815,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,043.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $223.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.11 and a 200-day moving average of $223.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.70 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

