Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Short Interest Up 69.9% in November

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,400 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the October 31st total of 331,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:OBELF opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.45. Obsidian Energy has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 78.07% and a net margin of 99.13%.

Separately, Raymond James raised Obsidian Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

