Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Research analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose bought 12,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUP. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

