OIN Finance (OIN) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 1st. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular exchanges. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $9.73 million and approximately $174,235.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00043973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00236167 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00087201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

