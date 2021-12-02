OIN Finance Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000536 BTC on exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $10.01 million and approximately $176,646.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00237642 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00087457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

