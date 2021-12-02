Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $230.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OKTA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.13.

Okta stock opened at $198.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,569 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Okta by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

