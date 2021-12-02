Oleg Nodelman Buys 151,544 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 151,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $1,583,634.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Oleg Nodelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Oleg Nodelman purchased 185,026 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $1,422,849.94.

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,647,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after purchasing an additional 362,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 59.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 75.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 605,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 2,065.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 878,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at $7,606,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

