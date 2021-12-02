Oleg Nodelman Purchases 56,598 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Director Oleg Nodelman bought 56,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $489,006.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oleg Nodelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Oleg Nodelman bought 185,026 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,849.94.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 2,065.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 878,005 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $4,346,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $2,302,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

