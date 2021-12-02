Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.00 and last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 107026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.22.

OLLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.