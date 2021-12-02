Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Short Interest Update

Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMEG opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Alpha SPAC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Omega Alpha SPAC by 9.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 36,036 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Omega Alpha SPAC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 280,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omega Alpha SPAC by 4.9% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 194,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its position in Omega Alpha SPAC by 16.4% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 95,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

