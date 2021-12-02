One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to post $17.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $13.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $61.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $61.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $68.35 million, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $68.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

OSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark started coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,069. The company has a market cap of $91.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.98. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,776 shares of company stock valued at $126,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 38.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 68,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

