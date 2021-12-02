OneRoot Network 1-Day Volume Hits $122,109.00 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $792,919.43 and approximately $122,109.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00235062 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00088693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

