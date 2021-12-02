Open Governance Token Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $611,108.11 and $52,745.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00043683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.68 or 0.00236588 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007692 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00087370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.