Open Platform Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51,955.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $51,955.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00235062 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00088693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

