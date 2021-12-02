Opus Price Up 45.4% This Week (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, Opus has traded up 45.4% against the dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $236,654.01 and approximately $45.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.00237207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00086191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

