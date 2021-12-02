Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.9% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.22. 74,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,303,350. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $58.14 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

