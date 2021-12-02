Orange S.A. (ORAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3382 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Orange has decreased its dividend payment by 4.5% over the last three years. Orange has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orange to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of Orange stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Orange has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $13.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORAN. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orange stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.