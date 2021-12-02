Orbit Chain One Day Trading Volume Hits $18.34 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $526.33 million and $18.34 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.00236374 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00086880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 572,402,164 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

