Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $21,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $714,000. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in salesforce.com by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 787,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 507,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.56.

CRM stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.70. 200,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,207,680. The company has a market capitalization of $251.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.61.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 646,716 shares of company stock worth $181,601,570. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.