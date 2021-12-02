Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $84.57 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,992,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,024 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.0% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $84,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 616,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,514,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

