Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,725 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $23,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after buying an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,282 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.84.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXPI stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.69 and a 200 day moving average of $206.00. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $152.93 and a 12 month high of $234.68. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.