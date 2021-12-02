Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 26,366 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,597 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,366 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $28,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.65.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.29. The company had a trading volume of 63,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,263. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

