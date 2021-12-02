Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $61,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $117.40. 45,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,379,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

