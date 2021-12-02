Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 9,352 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,352 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $42,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $2,247,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 178.0% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.15. The stock had a trading volume of 52,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.91 and its 200 day moving average is $190.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

