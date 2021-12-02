Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $35,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.18.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $6.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $347.98. 14,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,783. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.54. Deere & Company has a one year low of $250.54 and a one year high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

