OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for OrganiGram in a report released on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $569.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.18. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 391.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 421,791 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 143.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the period. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OrganiGram

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.