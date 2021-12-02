Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) CEO Acquires $17,800.00 in Stock

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) CEO Michael W. Altschaefl acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $17,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OESX opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,418,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 283,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 136,319 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 680,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 339,939 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

