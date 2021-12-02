Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.16

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.16 and last traded at C$8.86, with a volume of 104956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25.

About Orocobre (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.