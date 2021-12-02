Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the October 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DNNGY traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $42.09. 70,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,796. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.09. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $76.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ørsted A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,015.00.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

