P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Down to $64.79

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.79, but opened at $62.66. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $64.50, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTSI shares. Stephens began coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $728.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.50.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $183.09 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

