Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 193 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth $44,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $417.62 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $452.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $421.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.14.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.70.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

