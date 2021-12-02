Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,031 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $120.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total value of $141,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,614 shares of company stock worth $4,601,908. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

